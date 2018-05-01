KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Singer JESSE LEACH Undergoes Successful Vocal Cord Surgery - "That Was A Surreal Day"

Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach had vocal chord surgery yesterday (Monday, April 30th) at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. Leach posted an update via Instagram from his hospital bed:

"Surgery went well my friends. Time for rest and recovery. Big thanks to Dr. Woo and the amazing staff at Mount Sinai Hospital. That was a surreal day, I’m glad it’s over and I’m headed home."

Killswitch Engage were forced to cancel tour dates through May 5th. The band's next scheduled show is on May 26th at Saku Arena in Tallinn, Estonia.

