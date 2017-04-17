KILLSWITCH ENGAGE To Release 15th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Of Alive Or Just Breathing Album; Limited Edition Alive Or Just Brewing Beer Announced

Killswitch Engage's Alive Or Just Breathing (Roadrunner) was released on May 21st, 2002 and has since secured its reputation as a modern classic. The record celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. The band, which released its most recent album Incarnate in March 2016, is commemorating the occasion with an 180-gram black vinyl version of the album that drops on May 12th.

Fans can pre-order the vinyl here; there are 15-year anniversary merch bundles also on sale.

Additionally, a limited release beer, cleverly dubbed Alive Or Just Brewing, will be released in conjunction with the vinyl. The beer is available in select markets, including Tampa, New York City, and the Cigar City Brewing Tasting Room. More info can be found here.

KsE are scheduled to play The Paramount Theatre on May 5th in Long Island, New York as part of The KillThrax Tour, a co-headlining bill with Anthrax that also features The Devil Wears Prada and Code Orange as support. The vinyl will be available for purchase on tour beginning that evening. Also, the Alive Or Just Brewing beer will be on tap for the show so fans can properly celebrate the anniversary and Cinco de Mayo.

The Alive or Just Brewing bottle features the signature artwork of KsE bassist Mike D'Antonio on the label. The beer is a New England-style IPA, is loaded with Citra, Mosaic, Motueka and Neslon Sauvin hops, and uses white wheat and flaked oats to add additional body and a slight haziness resulting in a full, juicy hop experience. What better beer style to celebrate the New England band's aggressive and innovative brand of metal than an aggressive and innovative take on a New England-style IPA!

Tonight, Monday, April 17 at 7 PM, CT, NextVR and Live Nation will broadcast live in virtual reality the Killswitch Engage concert, where they will perform from the House of Blues in Houston, TX. Fans will get front row and on-stage access as they are transported to an immersive experience featuring this dynamic group performing for the first time in virtual reality.

The live VR broadcast will be available for free globally (except in China) through the NextVR app. Fans with a Google Daydream or Samsung Gear VR headset, along with a compatible smartphone, can experience the concert live by downloading the NextVR app from the Oculus store for GearVR or the Google Play store for Daydream.

Fans can go here for additional details on the concert and here to learn how to get started.

This concert is part of Live Nation's multi-year concert series with NextVR. Together, the two companies continue to provide live, virtual reality performances, transforming the way fans interact with artists and iconic venues, making access to live music events easier to achieve.

Broadcasting from multiple vantage points, NextVR and Live Nation deliver fans unprecedented access to live events they may not be able to experience in person. To date, they have broadcasted a Thievery Corporation show as well as Galactic, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, with more to be broadcasted in the coming months.

Killswitch Engage dates are as follows:





Tour dates:

April

17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *#

18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX **#

20 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ *#

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA **#

23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA **#

25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#

26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange