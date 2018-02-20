KILMARA Announce New Lineup

The melodic metal band Kilmara has revealed their new line up definitively incorporating the Argentinian Miguel Laise as the new guitarist of the Catalonian band. The new studio work of the band is in the mixing phase at the Grapow Studios by the great producer and guitarist Roland Grapow (Masterplan, Helloween).

Ten tracks will comprise their exciting new work Across The Realm Of Time after their previous and successful Love Songs And Other Nightmares published by Sony / Legacy in 2014.

For this new album Kilmara has renewed 60% of the line up being this one a new punch of renewed energy.

Tracklisting:

“Into The Darkness”

“Purging Flames”

“The Silent Guide”

“The Forge”

“My Haven”

“Principles Of Hatred”

“Disciples”

“I Shall Rise Again”

“The End Of The World”

“Out Of The Darkness”