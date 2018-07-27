KILMARA – “Out From The Darkness” Single, Video Streaming

Spanish melodic metal band, Kilmara, have released a single and music video for "Out From The Darkness", the song is taken from their fourth album Across The Realm Of Time, out August 31st via ROAR Rock Of Angels Records.Order the album here, or here.

With the incorporations of the American singer Daniel Ponce and the Argentinian guitarist Miguel Laise, Kilmara returns to revolutionize their sound being now more melodic, faster and powerful, but without losing the class and mastery that characterizes them. Across The Realm Of Time is the definitive work and consecration of Kilmara, a new step to conquer all lovers of quality metal.

The album was produced, recorded, mixed & mastered by Roland Grapow (Lords Of Black, Masterplan, Squealer, Black Majesty, Eagleheart). Artwork made by Didac Plà.

Guests on the album: Jordi Longán (ex-Ipsilon) keyboard solo on "Principles Of Hatred", Roland Grapow (ex-Helloween, Masterplan) start guitar solo on "My Haven", background vocals on “Out From The Darkness”, Viktorie Surmøva (Surmatra, Rosa Nocturna, Victorius) vocals on "I Shall Rise Again".

Tracklisting:

"…And Into The Realm"

"Purging Flames"

"The Silent Guide"

"The End Of The World"

"My Haven"

"Principles Of Hatred"

"The Forge"

"Disciples"

"I Shall Rise Again"

"Out From The Darkness…"

"Out From The Darkness" video:

Kilmara is:

John Portillo - Guitar

Miguel Laise - Guitars

Dani Ponce - Vocals

Javier Morillo - Drums

Didakio - Bass