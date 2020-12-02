KIM HAWES' Confessions Of A Female Tour Manager Book Available Now; Industry Veteran Worked With MOTÖRHEAD, BLACK SABBATH, RUSH, And More

The new book, Confessions Of A Female Tour Manager by Kim Hawes, is available now. Find ordering links and a free preview here.

This is the uncompromising warts ‘n’ all story of a woman in a man’s world. It’s a story full of rock star egos, fights, love, blood, sweat and a lot of tears. Are you ready for an all areas access pass to some of the biggest rock bands... ever!?

Hawes has worked in the music industry for years, running merch for Rush and Elvis Costello, tour managing Motörhead, Black Sabbath amongst others and latterly working predominately in the US as a music industry trouble-shooter. She has had an amazing journey and is cited as a pioneer for woman in the music industry.

Kim’s extensive experience at the forefront of the music industry gives her a unique insight into the glamorous, and not so glamorous side of rock ’n’ roll. Kim has run the gauntlet dealing with Hells Angels, got stuck under the stage at the Hammersmith Odeon with Phil Lynott, dodged explosions at the Reading Festival, removed Madonna from the side of her stage, sank a “borrowed” boat in a Scandinavian fjord, turned down Courtney Love’s offer to tour manager her, had to rescue her bass player from the police as he was about to headline a festival, had to say no to Nelson Mandela and had to ask her band to apologize to the Deputy Prime Minister... oh and tour manage Motörhead... the loudest, nastiest rock band on the planet!

Kim is recognized as a pioneer for women within the music industry having been one of the first women ever to work on tour. She was awarded an honorary degree from UCLAN in 2019 for her work as a tour manager and latterly as a music industry trouble-shooter. Kim has seen it all, done it all, and sold the t-shirt.