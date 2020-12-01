KIM HAWES – MOTÖRHEAD, BLACK SABBATH Tour Manager Releases New Book

Longtime tour manager of Motörhead, Kim Hawes, has released a new book titled Confessions Of A Female Tour Manager.

Running merch for Rush and Elvis Costello and also being a tour manager for Black Sabbath, Confessions Of A Female Tour Manager details her trials and tribulations in music.

Hawses was recently recognized for her achievement as a Pioneer for Women in the music industry and Tour Management with an Honorary Fellows from UCLAN.

She has had an amazing four decades of touring in a business usually dominated by men. Ten of those years were spent with one of the most notorious rock bands ever, Motörhead. Through that experience, she went to America to become one the very first female tour managers in the world.

She soon became a force to be reckoned with and boasts of working with over 40 bands and ten major labels, meeting so many influential superstars along the way.

