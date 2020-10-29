KING CRIMSON’s JAKKO M JAKSZYK - Secrets & Lies Interview, Part 4 (Video)

Jakko M Jakszyk (King Crimson), will release his new solo album, Secrets & Lies, on October 23. Part 4 of an interview series can be seen below:

Secrets & Lies contains 11 songs that explore topics suchc as obsession, betrayal, the shifting grounds of contemporary politics, and the tangled threads of family history, Secrets & Lies balances sensitive writing, musical technique, and accessible tunes cast in an impressively cinematic sound world. With three of the tracks, “Separation”, “Under Lock & Key” and “Uncertain Times” originating in King Crimson's writing sessions, the result is a mature work brimming with yearning melodies in symphonic or widescreen settings, fluid guitar work, and Jakko’s heartfelt, emotional vocals.

The album features Jakszyk joined by his King Crimson bandmates Robert Fripp, Gavin Harrison, Tony Levin & Mel Collins, as well as appearances from John Giblin (Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Simple Minds), Mark King (Level 42), Peter Hammill (Van der Graff Generator) and noted British comedian Al Murray.

Secrets & Lies will be released as a Limited CD+DVD Digipak (featuring 5.1 mix), Gatefold LP + CD & as Digital Album. The cover art was created by Sam Chegini, with design by Phil Smee.

Tracklisting:

“Before I Met You”

“The Trouble With Angels”

“Fools Mandate”

“The Rotters Club Is Closing Down”

“Uncertain Times”

“It Would All Make Sense”

“Secrets, Likes & Stolen Memories”

“Under Lock & Key”

“The Borders We Traded”

“Trading Borders”

“Separation”

“Uncertain Times” video:

"It Would All Make Sense" video: