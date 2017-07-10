KING DIAMOND And Wife Welcome Baby Son

King Diamond (age 61) and his wife Livia Zita (age 32) are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy named Byron.

The couple chose the name in tribute to David Byron of Uriah Heep - who King Diamond cites as his favourite vocalist of all time.

Livia Zita has been King Diamond's backing vocalist for the last 14 years. Given her newfound role as mother, she has been unable to perform on stage, but offers the following update: "Yep, Hel Pyre from Afterblood is substituting for me on backing vocals for a few shows, until I can get back on stage (really missing it!). Rest assured, everything is all good here, and I'll be back soon!"

Psycho Las Vegas 2017 - set to take place from August 18th through August 20th with a pre-party August 17th at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada - confirms the full lineup of the annual gala.

The event includes exclusive 2017 US appearances by King Diamond performing the landmark Abigail release in its entirety, French progressive rock unit Magma, black metallers Abbath led by former Immortal guitarist/vocalist Abbath Doom Occulta, and cult stoner/desert rock unit Slo Burn fronted by Kyuss' John Garcia. Additionally, Mulatu Astatke, the father of Ethio-jazz, will be making his west of Chicago exclusive appearance while Manilla Road, who will be celebrating their 40th anniversary, will perform their classic Crystal Logic in its entirety as a worldwide exclusive for Psycho Las Vegas 2017 .

Various ticket options for Psycho Las Vegas 2017 are available at this location.

(Photo of King and Livia courtesy of the official King Diamond Facebook page).