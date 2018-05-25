KING DIAMOND - Fatal Portrait Picture Disc LP Streaming In It's Entirety

On May 18th, King Diamond released LP reissues of the classic albums Abigail, Fatal Portrait, and Them via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be purchased now at this location. A full stream of Fatal Portrait can be found below.

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King

On June 15th, King Diamond will release LP reissues of the classic albums Conspiracy, The Dark Sides, and The Eye via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be pre-ordered here.

The Dark Sides tracklisting:

Side A

"Halloween"

"Them"

"No Presents For Christmas"

Side B

"Shrine"

"The Lake"

"Phone Call"

Conspiracy tracklisting:

Side A

"At The Graves"

"Sleepless Nights"

"Lies"

"A Visit From The Dead"

Side B

"The Wedding Dream"

"Amon Belongs To Them"

"Something Weird"

"Victimized"

"Let It Be Done"

"Cremation"

The Eye tracklisting:

Side A

"Eye Of The Witch"

"The Trial (Chambre Ardente)"

"Burn"

"Two Little Girls"

"Into The Convent"

Side B

"Father Picard"

"Behind These Walls"

"The Meetings"

"Insanity"

"1642 Imprisonment"

"The Curse"