KING DIAMOND Posts “Halloween” Video From Upcoming Live DVD

King Diamond has uploaded a “work in progress” video of the band performing “Halloween” in Philadelphia in November 2015, to be included on their forthcoming DVD. The band filmed shows in Philadelphia and Detroit during their Abigail In Concert 2015 tour for the upcoming release.

Says the band: “Sound is unmixed and video part is not necessarily final.”

Check it out below, and stay tuned for updates. The King Diamond Rock Iconz statue is a limited edition collectible and hand painted, numbered, and produced as a fine arts piece with only 1777 created and sold worldwide. KnuckleBonz estimates the statue will ship early 2018.

If you pre-order now, you will be included in a random drawing to receive a statue autographed by King Diamond himself. There will only be 77 of these signed statues, which also come with a special autographed certificate of authenticity.

Fans who were randomly drawn for the signed version will be notified just prior to shipping. Get updates on this drawing as well as the latest production updates at Facebook / Twitter. Reserve yours now to ensure you receive one of these limited edition collectibles.

King Diamond asked KnuckleBonz to include this note from him directly to you:

"If you place this statue in a room where you sleep

I will show you a glimpse of another world

a world you are not supposed to see… yet."

Pre-order at this location.