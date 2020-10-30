KING DIAMOND's "No Presents For Christmas" Covered By Members Of MASTODON, DETHKLOK, MUNICIPAL WASTE; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a new video, this time a cover of King Diamond's "No Presents For Christmas". Watch below.

A message states: "Happy Halloween/Christmas/Channukah! We covered King Diamond with Brendon Small, but it was Brann's idea. This is our 28th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com."

This cover features: Brann Dailor (Mastodon, Arcadea), Brendon Small (Dethklok, Galaktikon), Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Brain Tentacles), Nick Cageao (Mutoid Man), Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.