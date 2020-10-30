KING DIAMOND - The Dark Sides EP Reissues Out Now; Full Audio Stream Available

King Diamond has released CD and LP versions of The Dark Sides via Metal Blade Records. Released in 1988, The Dark Sides contains five tracks and an outro, released on previous albums. Find a full audio stream below.

King Diamond states: "These are not remasters. These are the albums as they were originally done in the old days from the original production masters. They retain all the original dynamics that were captured at the time. It's very exciting to present these to fans as they were originally released."

The vinyl editions feature spined sleeves with a download card; the CD contains a mini-LP CD-insert. See below for an overview of available formats; order your copies via the links below:

- US

- Europe

- UK

The Dark Sides CD and LP formats:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- orange / white marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- charcoal marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl

- red / orange / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- maroon marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- peach skin brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- black / white "melt" vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Tracklisting:

"Halloween" (previously released on Fatal Portrait)

"Them" (instrumental track, previously released on Them)

"No Presents For Christmas" (previously released as the A-side of "No Presents For Christmas" single; later as a bonus track on the 2007 remastered version of Fatal Portrait)

"Shrine" (previously released as the B-side of "The Family Ghost" single; later as a bonus track on the 2007 remastered version of Abigail)

"The Lake" (previously released as a B-side of "Halloween" single and as a bonus track on CD versions of Fatal Portrait)

"Phone Call" (previously released on CD versions of Them)