KING DIAMOND To Start Writing New Album "As Soon As Things Get Less Hectic," Says Guitarist ANDY LaROCQUE

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque, who gave an update on the progress of the bands new live DVD and writing of the new King Diamond album.

On the progress of a new King Diamond album: "Well we have some ideas and we are going to start seriously sitting down and start with new riffs and start to write songs as soon as possible, I would say starting around New Years writing songs. That's the only thing I can say. There will be a new album of course it's just that since 2012 we have been really busy doing the live shows which has been really important for us. Before 2012 we really didn't do any festivals at all maybe one or two in our whole career so that was a new thing for us. Planing all the shows we have been doing in the past few years has taken a lot of time of course so we really haven't had time to sit down and just make a good album plus all the other things we have been doing like remasters and now the DVD. So soon as things get less hectic we are going to start writing the album. I'm pretty sure it's going to be a concept album. The album is probably going to be a good mix of everything, probably classic King Diamond album with a good sound. I will be partly be producing it, me and King and then we will see what's happening depending on what way we are going to go with . Whenever it's done its going to be released. We got some great ideas for it that's all can say right now."

King Diamond recently uploaded a “work in progress” video of the band performing “Halloween” in Philadelphia in November 2015, to be included on their forthcoming DVD. The band filmed shows in Philadelphia and Detroit during their Abigail In Concert 2015 tour for the upcoming release.

Says the band: “Sound is unmixed and video part is not necessarily final.”

The King Diamond Rock Iconz statue is a limited edition collectible and hand painted, numbered, and produced as a fine arts piece with only 1777 created and sold worldwide.

