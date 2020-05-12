KING DIAMOND To Stream Songs For The Dead: Live At The Fillmore In Philadelphia This Friday

On May 15 at 11 AM, PST/2 PM, EST/8 PM, CET, King Diamond will be streaming Songs For The Dead: Live At The Fillmore In Philadelphia via Knotfest.com and King Diamond's social properties (see below for all links).

- Knotfest.com

- Knotfest YouTube

- King Diamond YouTube

- King Diamond Facebook

A special, limited edition shirt can be purchased May 15-17, so be sure to get it while supplies last (72 hours only). Masks will now also be available for the first time in the US store. 10% of all profits will be donated to COVID-19 relief charities. For more information, head here.