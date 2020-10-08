KING DIAMOND Working On New Albums From Namesake Band And MERCYFUL FATE - "I Have Very High Expectations For What We Are Doing Now"

In a new interview with Knotfest.com, King Diamond reveals that he's working on forthcoming new albums from both King Diamond and Mercyful Fate. Read an excerpt from the interview below:

Knotfest.com: Obviously Halloween this year is going to be very different for a lot of people with the pandemic restrictions in place, what are your plans?

King Diamond: "We’re taking it very easy and not taking any risks, and the good thing is we have so much work anyway to keep us busy. I have to work on two different albums. It’s gonna go on until it’s done and otherwise, we just go and buy groceries, or take a drive every now and then to get out of the house. I’ve recently moved into a new house with a studio upstairs which is the best sounding room I have ever been in. I have very high expectations for what we are doing now. You can hear on the new song 'Masquerade Of Madness' as well that it is back to the old vocal style where anything goes. All vocals are lead vocals in my mind. That’s how it was in the old days. Sometimes you can be talked into leaving the choirs as backing vocals or whatever but that is not how I feel. I will sing a lead and then the next part of that lyric will be sung by a choir to the right, then a choir to the left takes over the next line, where it is always moving around taking on different effects. That is what I love, that craziness, because that makes it even more theatrical to listen to. We are back into that, full blast."

Knotfest.com: How much are you willing to tell us about when we might get to hear it?

King Diamond: "Everything has been thrown around by how things have happened obviously. Mercyful Fate will be playing live first, doing these European festivals that were supposed to be being played now. We’re in Denmark for rehearsals first and then there are eight or so festivals in Europe, then we have to fly all the gear over to the US to play Las Vegas. There will be a couple of new songs from the Mercyful Fate album in the set next summer, which otherwise will just be from the EP, 'Melissa' and 'Don’t Break The Oath'. Totally old, with a couple new songs added to it. The other side of New Year’s should be the new King Diamond coming out, and then touring, touring, touring till we don’t tour anymore. The virus decides more than we do ourselves but it’s not a wasted year for us as we can do the albums in our own time without having to book time in someone else’s studio which really I am so glad for. I can get in here at 3 in the morning and start recording with no one bothering me."

Read the complete interview at Knotfest.com.