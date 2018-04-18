KING HEAVY Announce Guardian Demons Album

Belgian/Chilean up-and-coming doomsters King Heavy will release their second album, Guardian Demons, on June 8th (U.S.) via Cruz Del Sur Music. Featuring six songs of crushing, epic and mid-paced doom, Guardian Demons was recorded at DM6 Studios in Santiago and features artwork by Alec Zalogin, a close friend of the band.

Comments bassist Daniel Perez Saa: "The cover painting represents the demonic menace and guardian's serenity - a figure that has two appearances depending on the point of view, but always with a sense of impending doom looming at the back. The layout and art vary for every format of the album."

The follow-up to the band's 2015 self-titled album marks a first for King Heavy: vocalist Luce Veldmark joined the band in the studio instead of recording in his home country of Belgium.

"This truly has been an incredible process," notes Saa. "The sound is a lot more consistent because we had Luce in the studio with us. Plus, it sounds better. Being involved in Luce's vocal recordings where we all could take part made us feel more in control over the entire process. Definitely and without a shadow of a doubt, this is the best King Heavy album to date, from the compositions to the arrangements, details and the sound. The vocal lines are our most epic yet, too. Hard to believe, but it is true! This is one hell of a performance from Luce. I highly value the work he did on his own in Europe, but undeniably, that level of enthusiasm and artistry came through the simple fact of being together - a unique situation for us."

Looking to strike the perfect stylistic balance between their 2014 Horror Absoluto EP and self-titled album, Saa says the organic sound found on Guardian Demons benefits King Heavy's oftentimes complex and flowing arrangements, a trademark of the band. "The sound on Guardian Demons leans a little bit more toward 'Horror Absoluto', probably because the songs are a little more detailed this time. We wanted to create an authentic sound somewhere between pure heavy metal and classic doom."

King Heavy is already prepping live activity in support of Guardian Demons, with dates planned in Chile and Europe for October and November, as well as an appearance at Austrian's Doom Over Vienna festival, which takes place on November 9th-10th.

"This is doom metal in its essence: No masks, no ornaments, no vestments," states Saa. "We are looking forward to playing the new material live and demonstrating what we achieved from years of hard work. It's really exciting to take part in the album's launch and tour cycle. We hope everyone will not only enjoy the sound of the album, but the artwork as well - Alec really captured who we are as a band and what King Heavy stands for."

Formed in 2012 after a chance meeting between Veldmark and Saa at the Doom Shall Rise festival in Germany, King Heavy signed to Cruz Del Sur Music in 2015. The band also issued the Live In Malta live effort, which was released last year via Hand Dealt Records.