KING OF ASGARD To Release Tauder EP In March; Trailer Streaming

Swedish blackened metal band King Of Asgard will release its first new music in three years on March 17. Titled Taudr, the EP sees the group return in force with a revamped lineup, newfound power, firm conviction and a few surprises. Produced by Magnus "Devo" Andersson (SubRosa, Marduk), Taudr is the follow-up to the band's 2014 release, Karg. The five song EP is King Of Asgard's first release for new label Trollmusic.

Formed in 2008 by guitarist / vocalist Karl Beckman and former drummer Karsten Larsson, each ex-members of Viking metal act, Mithotyn, King Of Asgard creates grim, slightly folk-inspired death metal that takes up the legacy of iconic pioneers such as Bathory and Isengard and adds its own twist, spicing well-known Nordic myths with odes to northern winds, snowy landscapes and tales of legend from its homeland. On the new album, Taudr, the quartet enriches its distinct sound with Nordic black metal nuances, adding epic melodies (in the vein of Moonsorrow, Kampfar or Myrkgrav) and pushes its lyrical themes towards death and the afterlife. In addition to four new songs, Taudr contains a new version of the Mithotyn classic "Upon Raging Waves".

For a sampling of what the impending King Of Asgard album holds in store, check out a Taudr teaser video below.

Tracklisting:

“The Curse And The Wanderer”

“Death…And A New Sun”

“Taudr”

“…For The Fury Of The Norse”

“Raging Waves” (Mithotyn cover)

Teaser:

Preorders available at this location.