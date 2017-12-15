KING's X Guitarist TY TABOR Premiers "Johnny Guitar" Music Video

Iconic King’s X guitarist, Ty Tabor, will release his all new solo effort, Alien Beans, on January 12th via Rat Pak Records. A video for the album track "Johnny Guitar" can be found below.

Alien Beans is a double-disc album that features 10 all new studio tracks and a “best of” compilation disc. The “best of” disc is comprised of 11 remixed and remastered tracks personally selected by Tabor from his previous releases.

“I wanted to do a rock album and put some new, heavier stuff together. Along the way we also decided to remix some of the older stuff and make it a double album. Everything just fits together like it should,” explains Tabor.

The album is now available for pre-order in various configurations. Fans can order the new release in physical CD, vinyl formats and cassette as well as autographed copies, t-shirts and an ultimate fan bundle that will include a phone call from Ty Tabor himself. All fans that pre-order Alien Beans will automatically be entered in to a grab bag raffle where they can win a custom Ty Tabor guitar, handwritten lyrics, an exclusive Select-A-Head wall display, and Ty Tabor’s personal Orange amplifier among other prizes.

From the melodic instrumental album opener “Alien Beans” to the brooding lyrics of closer “Deeper Place”, Ty combines his unique songwriting and sense of melody that made him famous in King’s X with his individual vocal style. Songs like “Freight Train”, “Johnny Guitar” and “Somebody Lied” showcase Ty’s rockier side while “So Here’s To You” and “This Time” show his softer sensibility.

On the subject of song writing Ty states, "When it comes to what I write for solo material, I don’t really think about bands or anything like that. I just write music that makes me happy and I’ve ended up with an album I really love!"

Alien Beans tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Alien Beans"

"Freight Train"

"Johnny Guitar"

"So Here’s To You"

"Back It Down"

"Somebody Lied"

"This Time"

"Heavily Twisted"

"Until This Day Is Done"

"Deeper Place"

Disc 2:

"‘Cause We Believed (Blame It)"

"Free Yourself"

"Ride"

"Senseless Paranoia"

"Money Mouth"

"Fast Asleep"

"Politician’s Creed"

"Play"

"Bring It On Back"

"Nobody Wins When Nobody Plays"

"Change"

"Johnny Guitar" video:

"Freight Train" video:

EPK:

Ty Tabor burst on to the music scene 30 years ago when he partnered up with Doug Pinnick and Jerry Gaskill to form King’s X. The band released acclaimed albums together including Out Of The Silent Planet, Gretchen Goes To Nebraska, Faith Hope Love and Dogman. These records have been cited as influential by some of the biggest names in rock music today.

Ty’s love for recording and musical gear would eventually lead to him opening his own studio in Kansas City in 1996. In 1997, he released his first solo album Naomi’s Solar Pumpkin and much of that album would eventually become his second solo album, Moonflower Lane.

He has released seven solo albums to date as well as projects with his other side band, The Jelly Jam. Ty spends his time between the studio and playing on the road with King’s X.