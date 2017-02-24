KING WOMAN - Complete Debut Album Streaming Now

King Woman have released their debut full-length album, Created In The Image Of Suffering. The full album is available for streaming below.

Created In The Image Of Suffering was recorded with engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Wreck & Reference, Oathbreaker) at the Atomic Garden in Palo Alto, CA. Each song evokes rich, gloomy imagery with crumbling washes of blurred, billowing distortion densely layered atop hazy, psychedelic atmospheres that call to mind a surrealistic Black Sabbath fronted by Mazzy Star. Complete with deeply personal, introspective lyrics that serve as a catharsis for years of religious and mental torment, King Woman truly suffer to create their art.

Order the new album at this location.

The band's debut EP Doubt (released on leading SF avant-garde imprint The Flenser in 2014) paired weighty subject matter such as religious abuse with cathartic, brooding, and hypnotic songwriting with a transcendental feel. With Esfandiari's lush and dramatic vocals, King Woman go far beyond mere stoner metal. The band's compositions call to mind rich, detailed imagery and powerful atmospheres that elevate their music beyond classification. King Woman’s mystical sound resonated strongly enough to catch the attention of Relapse Records, who signed King Woman in 2016.

Tracklisting:

“Citios” (Digital Bonus Track)

“Utopia”

“Deny”

“Shame”

“Hierophant”

“Worn”

“Manna”

“Hem”

Album stream:

"Deny" video:

Tour dates:

February

24 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

March

14 - Brooklyn, NY - St Vitus

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

16 - Washington, DC - DC9 *

17 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight *

18 - Nashville, TN - The End *

19 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth *

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

22 - Dallas, TX - Three Links *

23 - Houston, TX - Walter’s *

24 - Austin, TX - Sidewinder *

April

8 - Linz, AT - Kapu ^

9 - Vienna, AT - Arena ^

10 - Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller ^

11 - Berlin, DE - Musik & Frieden ^

12 - Dresden, DE - Beatpol ^

14 - Antwerp, BE - Het Bos ^

15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club ^

16 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke’s &

17 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla &

18 - London, UK - Heaven &

19 - Brighton, UK - The Haunt &

20 - Lille, FR - La Malterie ^

21 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Roadburn ^

23 - Karlsruhe, DE - Dude fest ^

24 - Lyon, FR - Le Periscope ^

25 - Nantes, FR - Le Ferraileur ^

26 - Paris, FR - L’Espace B ^

27 - Brussels, BE - VK ^

28 - Groningen, NL - Vera ^



* - with Oathbreaker & Jaye Jayle

^ - with True Widow

& - with True Widow and Chelsea Wolfe

(Photo - Rob Williamson)