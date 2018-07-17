KINGCROW Streaming Title Track From Upcoming The Persistence Album

Italian modern prog rock/metal outfit Kingcrow is presenting the title track and first single from their impending The Persistence LP, set for worldwide release in September through Sensory Records. The album will be released in conjunction with the band's European tour supporting Pain Of Salvation.

Diego Cafolla issues with the release of the album's title track, "'The Persistence' is one of the first songs I've written for the record. I was determined to have an unusual rhythm as the back bone of the song and worked on it several hours with Thundra before we nailed it. We think it's something somehow unusual for us and shows something new while still sounding like Kingcrow. Why we did choose it as the first single? Simple, it's the longest track on the record."

The Persistence will be released on CD, 2LP, and digital formats worldwide on September 7th via Sensory Records. The vinyl version features three bonus tracks recorded at ProgPower USA have a new mastering by Alan Douches on the D-side. Stand by for audio samples, preorders, and more info on the album to be issued shortly. Fans of Steven Wilson, Riverside, and Dream Theater, this is required listening.

The release of The Persistence is tied in conjunction to Kingcrow's support slot for Pain Of Salvation, which will run from August 31st through September 20th.

Cafolla offers of The Persistence, "With the last record, Eidos, we finished what we call the 'life trilogy' which included Phlegethon, In Crescendo, and Eidos, and when we started talking about the new chapter everyone agreed we needed somehow to step a bit outside of our confort zone and refresh our sound. With that in mind, I started to write a lot of music, which ended up being three hours of music more or less, trying different things until I came up with a couple of songs that sounded interesting and fresh to us and showcased the 'X factor' of the new record. 'Everything Goes' and 'Devil's Got A Picture' were the first two written. These early songs sounded different from what we did in the past but still somehow sounding like us, with a kind of a dark ambient, more modern vibe mixed with a heavier rock attitude. Devilnax was also determined to have a different cover style for the album, and after nights spent listening to the demos and discussing the lyrical content, for the first time all by vocalist Diego Marchesi, he came up with that very powerful image that fits beautifully with the main vibe of The Persistence."

(Photo by: Devilnax)