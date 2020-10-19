KINGDOM COME Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Looks Back On Departure From SCORPIONS, Going To Rehab - "It Changed My Whole Way Of Thinking" (Audio)

Scorpions' official fan-club Crazyscorps recently conducted an interview with former Scorpions drummer James Kottak. In this exclusive interview, Kottak talks about his time with the Scorpions, how he felt integrated in the band, and memories from the road. He also talks about his alcohol addiction that forced his departure the band.

Kottak was with the Scorpions from 1996 – 2016. He was the band's longest serving drummer, surpassing Herman Rarebell, who spent 18 years in the band.

Kottak on alcoholism and going to rehab:

"I'm a rock drummer in a rock band, and you've got the green light to drink. It's like clockwork. Scorpions... we go out, play a show, we're gone before people know what's happening. We're back at our hotel before anybody has even left the building, and 45 minutes later we're having dinner. And everything is the right price: free. Flying first class: free. It's like 'I have the next two days off, I might as well have a drink....' and that's what triggered me to start drinking again. It's a typical alcoholic way of thing: 'I might as well have a drink.' I've been to hundreds of AA meetings, I spent 92 days in rehab; I was only supposed to stay there 30 days. It changed my entire life and my whole way of thinking."

Scorpions recently posted a live video from their set at Hellfest 2015; "In The Line Of Fire / Kottak Attack". Check it out below.