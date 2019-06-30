KINGS OF CHAOS Featuring SEBASTIAN BACH, DEE SNIDER And LOU GRAMM Perform SKID ROW, TWISTED SISTER, RATT, FOREIGNER, GUNS N' ROSES And JOHN MELLENCAMP Classics Live In Aurora, IL (Video)

On June 22nd, Kings Of Chaos performed at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, IL. The all-star ensemble includes guitarists Warren DeMartini (Ratt) and Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), along with bassist James LoMenzo (White Lion, Black Label Society, Megadeth), drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty) and vocalists Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) and Lou Gramm (Foreigner).

Fan-filmed video from the show featuring performances of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It", the Guns N' Roses classic "Paradise City", Skid Row's "18 And Life"

The setlist was as follows:

"We're Not Gonna Take It (Twisted Sister)

"Wanted Man" (Ratt)

"Highway to Hell" (AC/DC)

"Lay It Down" (Ratt)

"18 And Life" (Skid Row)

"Round and Round (Ratt)

"I Remember You (Skid Row)

"Youth Gone Wild (Skid Row)

"Cold As Ice (Foreigner)

"Dirty White Boy (Foreigner)

"Hot Blooded (Foreigner)

"Double Vision (Foreigner)

"Jukebox Hero (Foreigner)

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan)

"I Wanna Rock (Twisted Sister)

"Rock And Roll" / "Wild One" (Led Zeppelin / Iggy Pop mashup)

"Jack and Diane" (John Mellencamp)

"Paradise City" (Guns N’ Roses)