KISKE / SOMERVILLE Drummer VERONIKA MRAZ Posts "City Of Heroes" Playthrough Video

Kiske / Somerville is the musical collaboration between vocalists Michael Kiske (ex-Helloween, Unisonic, Place Vendome) and Amanda Somerville (Trillium, Avantasia). The 2015 album City Of Heroes saw Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Sinner) and Magnus Karlsson (Starbreaker, Primal Fear) handling most of the songwriting (with a song contribution “Breaking Neptune” from Sander Gommans formerly of After Forever and Amanda Somerville) and with Sinner overseeing the production in various recording studios in Europe. Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Primal Fear, Pretty Maids, Doro etc.) then took care of the mix of the album ensuring a sonic quality second to none.

Drummer Veronika Mraz has posted a playthrough of the title track, which can be viewed below.

The first Kiske / Somerville self-titled album instantly aroused enthusiasm in the rock and metal community. The two videos off the album -“If I Had a Wish” and “Silence” – amassed a total of approximately 3,000,000 plays to date, which means that these songs can legitimately be considered as nowadays rock classics!

Considered a Metal Diva in the European symphonic metal scene, Amanda Somerville is an American singer-songwriter from Flint, Michigan whose catalogue of projects, guest appearances and live shows garnered to date is an impressive body of work. Since 1999, she has divided her time between the US and Europe, primarily Germany and the Netherlands. She co-wrote the metal opera Aina, and has also been a vocalist, songwriter, producer and / or vocal coach for many bands like Avantasia, Epica and Kamelot, giving her more credibility in metal circles than she ever bargained for. Some of her most recent endeavors include working with renowned artists Alice Cooper, Bonnie Tyler, Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) and many others.

Hamburg-born singer Michael Kiske is best known as the former lead vocalist for the German metal gods Helloween. After his departure from the band, Kiske recorded four solo albums, participated on various metal and rock related projects, such as Place Vendome and he also performed with numerous bands as a guest vocalist. In late 2009, he formed the hard rock/heavy metal band Unisonic, together with his former Helloween bandmate Kai Hansen and began touring again after 17 years.

Musicians:

Michael Kiske & Amanda Somerville - lead and backing vocals

Magnus Karlsson - guitars and keyboards

Mat Sinner - bass and backing vocals

Veronika Mraz - drums

Photo by Jakub Linhart