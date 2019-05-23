KISS - 40th Anniversary Edition Of Dynasty Album Available On Exclusive Translucent Green Vinyl
May 23, 2019, an hour ago
The Sound Of Vinyl are offering an exclusive 40th anniversary edition of KISS classic Dynasty on 180g translucent green vinyl. Order your copy here.
KISS's 1979 album reached #9 on the Billboard album charts and went on to achieve platinum sales. It includes the hits "I Was Made for Lovin' You" and "Sure Know Something".
Tracklisting:
"I Was Made for Lovin' You"
"2,000 Man"
"Sure Know Something"
"Dirty Livin'"
"Charisma"
"Magic Touch"
"Hard Times"
"X-Ray Eyes"
"Save Your Love"