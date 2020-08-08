KISS Alive! Road Case On Tour Series Collectible Available

The KISS Alive! Road Case limited edition collectible is now available for pre-order. Estimated shipping date is January 2021.

The KISS Alive! Road Case On Tour Series collectible is an officially licensed, limited edition collectible; only 3000 of each are cast. Each are hand detailed and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. The Rock Iconz On Tour Series brings music fans and collectors moments in and around the world’s great live performances and world tours.

KISS 3 3/4 inch scale Series 4 action figures featuring iconic outfits worn on the Rock And Roll Over and Psycho Circus tours are available now. Order yours now at this location.