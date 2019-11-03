KISS Announce 75 More Shows For End Of The Road Farewell Tour

November 3, 2019, 6 minutes ago

hard rock

Ultimate Classic Rock is reporting that KISS has announced 75 new shows for their End Of The Road Farewell Tour. They will run from February - October 2020.

The band revealed the dates on their current KISS Kruise, which sails until November 4th. They are as follows; venues have yet to be confirmed

Fenruary
1 - Manchester, NH
4 - Allentown, PA
5 - Buffalo, NY
7 - Charlottesville, VA
8 - Greensboro, NC
11 - Columbia, SC
13 - Lexington, KY
15 - Peoria, IL
16 - Fort Wayne, IN
18 - Springfield, MO
19 - Wichita, KS
21 - Sioux City, IA
22 - Grand Forks, ND
24 - St. Paul, MN
25 - Lincoln, NE
29 - Laughlin, NV

March 
2 - Bakersfield, CA
4 - Los Angeles, CA (makeup date)
6 - Oakland, CA (makeup date)
9 - El Paso, TX
10 - Lubbock, TX
12 - Tulsa, OK
14 - Lafayette, LA
15 - Biloxi, MS

April 
24 - San Salvador, El Salvador
28 - San Jose, Costa Rica
30 - Bogata, Columbia

May
2 - Lima, Peru
5 - Santiago, Chile
7 - Asuncion, Paraguay
9 - Buenos Aires, Argentina
12 - Porto Alegro, Brazil
14 - Curitiba, Brazil
16 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
19 - Uberlandia, Brazil

June
9 - Paris, France
12 - Derby, U.K. (Download)
14 - Dortmund, Germany
15 - Hamburg, Germany
18 - Copenhagen, Denmark
20 - Sandnes, Norway
23 - Gothenburg, Sweden
25 - Stockholm, Sweden
27 - Helsinki, Finland
29 - Kaunas, Lithuania

July
1 - Prague, Czech Republic
4 - Barcelona, Spain
5 - Madrid, Spain
7 - Lisbon, Portugal
10 - Frankfurt, Germany
11 - Stuttgart, Germany
13 - Verona, Italy
15 - Gilwice, Poland
16 - Budapest, Hungary
18 - Sofia, Bulgaria
21 - Geneva, Switzerland
25 - Johannesburg, South Africa

August 
28 - Mansfield, MA
29 - Hartford, CT
31 - Canandaigua, NY

September
1 - Bangor, ME
4 - Atlantic City, NJ
5 - Burgettstown, PA
8 - Atlanta, GA
9 - Raleigh, NC
11 - Clarkston, MI
13 - Tinley Park, IL
14 - Dayton, OH
15 - Milwaukee, WI
19 - George, WA
20 - Ridgefield, WA
22 - Boise, ID
24 - Salt Lake City, UT
26 - San Bernardino, CA
27 - Chula Vista, CA
29 - Phoenix, AZ

October 
1 - Austin. TX
3 - Ft. Worth. TX
30 - Nov. 4 - Kiss Kruise X

The End Of The Road Farewell Tour will wrap up on July 17th, 2021 in New York City.



