KISS Announce New Year's Eve Live Streaming Event From Dubai; Video Trailer

It’s been 296 days since the KISS stage went dark. To send off 2020 in their larger-than-life style on New Year’s Eve, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, multi-platinum selling band is reigniting the FIRE and roaring back to life.

In true KISS fashion, they are bringing the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year, proving that KISS never does anything small.

Spend New Year’s Eve with Demon, Starchild, Spaceman, and Catman as they rock out of 2020 and roll into 2021... all night!

Tickets are available now at KISS2020Goodbye.com. Watch a video trailer below: