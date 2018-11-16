KISS Bassist GENE SIMMONS - "I'm 69, I Don't Want To Be On Stage At 75"
November 16, 2018, 29 minutes ago
KISS is preparing for what they say will be their final tour but people wonder if this really is it, reports Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV.
Gene Simmons put those questions to rest when talking with 13 Action News Thursday, November 15th, at the Marijuana Business Convention in Nevada. "I don't care if anybody believes it or not. I'm 69 and I don't want to be on stage at 75. So we're going to do a long tour, three years, but after that you want to go out on top," said The Demon.
After an epic and storied 45 year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS has announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named, End Of The Road. Tickets are on sale now via LiveNation.com.
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.
Tour dates:
January
31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
February
1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
7 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
13 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
19 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
27 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
March
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
2 - Chicago, IL - United Center
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
22 - Long Island, NY - NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum
23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
April
2 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
3 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
6 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
7 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC
May
27 - Leipziger Messe - Leipzig, Germany
29 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
31 - Konigsplatz - Munich, Germany
June
4 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany
5 - Expo-Plaza - Hannover, Germany
7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Norje, Sweden
11 - Ice Arena - St. Petersburg, Russia
13 - Dinamon Stadium - Moscow, Russia
16 - NSA Stadium - Kiev, Ukraine
18 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland
25 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway
28 - Trondheim Rocks - Trondheim, Norway
July
2 - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro - Milan, Italy
4 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland
6 - Rennbahn - Iffezheim, Germany
9 - Birmingham Arena - Birmingham, England
11 - O2 Arena - London, England
12 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England
14 - Newcastle Arena - Newcastle, England
16 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland
Recent KISS late-night TV appearances can be seen below: