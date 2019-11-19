KISS Cancel Newcastle 500 Supercars Concert

Newcastle mega KISS fan, Wayne Willoughby, was shattered by the rock band's Supercars cancellation, but remains confident they will bid Australia farewell, reports Newcastle Star.

Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live broke the news last Thursday that KISS had cancelled their entire Australian farewell tour due to 67-year-old co-frontman Paul Stanley suffering from influenza and a throat infection. In a statement the band said they were "absolutely gutted" and "sincerely apologise" to fans.

KISS were scheduled to headline the Newcastle 500 Supercars on Saturday, November 23, at No.1 Sportsground with The Screaming Jets. A Supercars spokesman confirmed the entire concert had been cancelled and refunds would be provided to ticket holders.

KISS, minus Paul Stanley, took to the stage off the coast of Port Lincoln in South Australia yesterday to perform for great white sharks and a handful of fans. The performance was part of a paid deal with Air BnB.

Australian tour group Adventure Bay Charters posted a couple of photos via their Facebook page, along with the caption: "They came, we saw, we ROCKED! We partied all day with KISS!! Thank you KISS and Air BnB for including us in this once in a lifetime concert that our team and guests will never forget."

Watch a video report below:

Earlier this week it was announced that U.S doctors had advised Paul Stanley to rest due to a bad case of influenza, prompting the rescheduling of the tour’s first show in Perth to the end of the run and the cancellation of New Zealand. It was hoped the extra few days rest would allow Stanley the chance for a complete recovery so the tour could proceed as planned. Unfortunately, this has not occurred. Stanley has an additional infection in his throat requiring complete vocal rest and medication for at least two weeks and possibly longer.

Paul Stanley said: "Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End Of The Road tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep. We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor’s orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, KISS."

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 10 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will be contacted via phone in the next 15 days to arrange for a full refund. Alternatively, you can contact Ticketek here.

For Supercars Newcastle 500 tickets the concert portion will be refunded, being $65 for Gold tickets and $115 for One Last KISS tickets. All refunds will go back to the credit card it was purchased on by the 6 December.