KISS Classic "Detroit Rock City" Featured In Upcoming Episode Of AXS TV's "Top Ten Destination Songs"; WARRANT's Robert Mason, JOHN 5 And Others Weigh In; Trailer Video
September 29, 2020, an hour ago
AXS TV has released the video trailer below, along with the following message:
"KISS originally released 'Detroit Rock City' as an A-side single, but switched it over to the B-side when the song charted in only one place... Detroit. Where will this track land on our list of The Top Ten Destination songs? Tune in to AXS TV this Sunday at 8/7c!"