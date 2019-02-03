KISS Destroys The Moda Center In Portland; Finale Video Streaming

KISS played last night in Portland, OR at the Moda Center – check out the finale of the show below:

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour last Thursday (January 31st) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Fan-filmed video from the front row is available below.

KISS performed the following setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"100,000 Years"

"God Of Thunder"

"Cold Gin"

"Psycho Circus"

"I Love It Loud"

"Hide Your Heart"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

The band recently released footage of guitarist Tommy Thayer performing the solo in "Love Gun", and a clip of Paul Stanley fliying across the venue during the song:

A gallery of photos from the concert can be found at Vancouver Sun.