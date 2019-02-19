KISS Drummer ERIC SINGER Says Playing With BRIAN MAY Is His Proudest Moment - "QUEEN Is My Favourite Band... They Were Like THE BEATLES On Steroids"

In a new interview with MusicRadar, Eric Singer talks about the frightening prowess of Buddy Rich, the importance of paying it forward and his life before and after KISS. From growing up in Cleveland and playing in his dad’s dance band, Singer has performed with Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, Brian May and Gary Moore in addition to his long stint with KISS. Read an excerpt from the interview below:

Q: What’s been your proudest moment?

Eric Singer: “I would say playing with Brian May, because other than Jimi Hendrix, Brian May is my favourite guitar player and Queen is my favourite band. They were like The Beatles on steroids.

"They all wrote, they all sang, they were all great musicians, and they have a unique sound. Brian May’s guitar playing is so individual and having a voice on your instrument is very difficult. They were such a talented group and they had this unique chemistry, so getting to play with Brian and playing Queen songs, that’s pretty cool.”

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour on January 31st at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Pro-shot footage from the tour can be seen below:

A once in a lifetime concert experience like no band has offered before; the KISS ultimate VIPs are rock and roll royalty at their shows on the End Of The Road World Tour.

