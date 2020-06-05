KISS - End Of The Road Tour European Tour 2020 Officially Postponed Until 2021

It comes as no surprise to hear that KISS has decided to postpone their End Of The Road European tour, planned for June and July, until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not that they had a choice, as the European concert scene has come to a complete standstill due to quarantine conditions put in place by governments across the continent. KISS has issued the following statement:

"We are postponing all the remaining European dates of the End Of The Road tour that were set to take place through June and July 2020. We'll continue monitoring the global situation and will reschedule the dates as soon as possible. Ticket holders can hold on to existing tickets for rescheduled dates or contact ticket outlets for options."

Paul Stanley: "We will be back as soon as possible, and in the meantime we want to say to the KISS ARMY in Europe stay safe."

Gene Simmons: "To all our European fans, stay healthy and we will be back rocking you all very soon."

Back in March, KISS announced the final three shows of the spring leg of their End Of The Road tour were being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution.

Tulsa, OK will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome.

Tickets will be honoured on the new date. The fall leg of the tour remains unchanged for the moment.