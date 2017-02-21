KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Oregon Military Museum Fundraiser Surprise Performance Posted

Forbes.com is reporting that on February 18th in Portland, Oregon, KISS gave a surprise performance at the close of a gala fundraiser event, where legendary rockers such as Alice Cooper, Robby Krieger of the Doors, Danny Seraphine from the band, Chicago, and Will Lee from The Late Show with David Letterman, among others, also performed. The exclusive “All-Star Salute to the Oregon Military” event raised $1.4 million toward completing the construction of the $20 million Oregon Military Museum named after KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer's father, Brigadier General James B. Thayer. To help raise funds, Tommy Thayer joined forces with Zenith Swiss watch brand to create a special commemorative watch and a small, limited edition collection.

“Obviously, this is important to me on a personal level because my father is involved,” said Tommy Thayer in a private interview, “but it is important, too, for people to remember and commemorate the amazing people and their stories of heroism. The things they did for our country are inspirational and help us understand where we came from, what helped make us, as a country.”

Fan-filmed video from the surprise performance courtesy of Carmen Mesa is available below alomg with a message from Thayer.

Tommy: "Many, many thanks to Paul, Eric and Gene for being there when it really counts. To come to Portland to support my dad, Oregon's citizen soldiers, and the new museum shows the kind of people they really are."

