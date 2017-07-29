KISS - First Northern California Rock & Brews Location To Open In November 2017

Daily Public is reporting that Rock & Brews co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS fame, along with co-founding partners Dave and Dell Furano and Michael Zislis, have announced the expansion of the rock-inspired restaurant to Vacaville, California. The new location should open in November 207 at Vacaville Commons.

It will be the first Rock & Brews in Northern California and the 22nd restaurant in the chain which includes the United States and Mexico, said a press release announcing the venture. The 7,970-square-foot Rock & Brews will employ about 125 people

According to a report by Niagara This Week, the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has launched a line of specially designed chips inanticipation of the KISS outdoor show there later this summer. There are five chips in total, one for each individual member of the band plus one featuring the entire group.

A new chip will be released each and will cost. The band chip will cost $25. One chip will be released each Friday leading up to KISS’ outdoor concert on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. The fifth and final chip will feature the entire band and sell for $25 There is a limit of 10 chips per customer.

The first in the series, lead guitarist Tommy Thayer (The Spaceman) went on sale on July 21st.

“KISS and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino both personify energy and excitement,” casino general manager Patrick Bassney said. “We know how much everyone is looking forward to KISS’ outdoor show next month. This collectible casino chip collection is a way for fans to celebrate what is sure to be a legendary performance.”