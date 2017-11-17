KISS - Fox News Bans GENE SIMMONS For Life

Daily Beast is reporting that KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons - until this week, a favorite guest on Fox News and Fox Business Network programs, which couldn’t get enough of his supposedly outrageous rock-star antics mixed with conservative politics - has been banned for life from the right-leaning cable channels.

Fox finally had enough of Simmons after he crudely insulted female Fox staffers, taunted them and exposed his chest, and otherwise behaved like the “demon” character he plays onstage. Management was not amused, and Simmons’s photograph was promptly posted Wednesday at the security entrance of the company’s Manhattan headquarters along with a “do-not-admit” advisory.

Simmons’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Read the full story at Daily Beast.