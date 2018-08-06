KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "Journalists And The Media Are Not The Enemy Of The People"

In what can only be seen as a stand against President Trump's constant railing against what he declares "fake news" with regards to the press and its reporting practices, KISS frontman Paul Stanley offered his thoughts on the media via his official Twitter page:

JOURNALISTS And The Media Are NOT The Enemy Of The People. Without the opportunity to hear all points of view we can't find the truth.Those who want to silence opposition and questions or turn the public against them ARE The Enemy Of The People And Of Freedom.@CNN @FoxNews — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 31 July 2018



Because ALL media coverage of politics is clearly biased now, we should accept that EVERYONE is participating and NOBODY is innocent. THAT is all the more reason we need to hear it all. https://t.co/f3MlHWKlCF — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 1 August 2018



Paul Stanley will be appearing with an exhibition of his visual art at Wentworth Gallery at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino in Atlantic City this fall.

Stanley is among several high-profile artists — including Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, "Goodfellas" actor Paul Sorvino and Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen — scheduled to appear at the Atlantic City location of Wentworth, which opened its doors shortly after the Hard Rock opened its doors in late June.

“To revitalize and see Atlantic City come back to what it once was, what it should be, it’s great to be a part of it,” Stanley said. “I think that the Hard Rock is awesome, and I think that Wentworth really reflects a lot of contemporary art without the snobbery that you sometimes find. Galleries can be very forbidding or intimidating for people, and I think that that doesn’t serve the public well because people shouldn’t need to validate their opinion by having it told to them by a critic or a so-called expert. I think that art, music, theater, all of those are very personal, and you don’t need anything except an opinion. You either like something or you don’t. So I’m a big champion of open doors and letting people experience things without being intimidated.”

Stanley will be in Atlantic City on Saturday, October 13th, wrapping up an East Coast art tour that will also bring him to Wentworth Galleries at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, on September 14th; Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia, on September 15th; and the Court at King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on October 12th.

