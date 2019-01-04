KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Reflects On Starring Role In Toronto Production Of The Phantom Of The Opera - "They Put Me There Because They Felt I Belonged, And Standing Ovations Every Night Must Have Agreed"
January 4, 2019, an hour ago
Back in 1999, KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley appeared as The Phantom in two extended engagements of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, The Phantom Of The Opera, at Toronto's Pantages Theatre (May 25 - August 1, September 28 - October 31).
In a new interview with Atlanta Jewish Times, Paul reflects on his early acting work, stating: "I was asked to audition in New York, and they sent me to Toronto, where I played the final Phantom of the 10-year run. They put me there because they felt I belonged and standing ovations every night must have agreed.”
The Toronto production of The Phantom Of The Opera opened in September, 1989. It became the longest-running musical in Canadian theatre history.