KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Talks 'End Of The Road' - "We’re Not A Band That’ll Ever Fizzle Out... We Want To Go Out With Heads Up High And Fists In The Air"

Ahead of KISS' End Of The Road tour stop at Target Center in Minneapolis this Monday, March 4th, Paul Stanley spoke with Minneapolis Star Tribune about the trek, the elaborate staging, his voice, and much more.

On the decision to call it the end: “We reached a point where we all looked at each other and said, ‘We can’t do this forever.’ We didn’t want to take a year off, and then another, and kind of fizzle out. That’s not who we are. We’re not a band that’ll ever fizzle out. We want to go out with heads up high and fists in the air. Bands go on final tours because they hate each other. We’ve honestly never had more fun.”

On putting together one last elaborate staging: “The show we put together is such a state-of-the-art elevation of everything we’ve done before. So on that level, it’s perfect timing to go out with this one. This is the ultimate KISS show. I’ve always said all you need is a lot of money to do a KISS show, but you still can’t be KISS. That’s more true than ever. This is our stage, and nobody else could stand on it.”

On how he’s taking care of his voice, which has sounded diminished on many recent tours: “I try not to talk to guys like you, for one. It’s hard to stay away from smoke, because the arenas are filled with it. But I do shut up as much as possible, and try other things. There’s no denying, whether you’re an athlete or singer, that life goes on, and you aren’t who you once were. That’s life. I always say if you want to hear me sound like I did on Alive! go listen to Alive! That said, I have no problem doing what I’m doing and standing by it. The songs sound awesome.”

Read the complete interview at Minneapolis Star Tribune.

KISS launched the first leg of the End Of The Road World Tour on January 31st at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The next stop is on March 1st at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. Find the tour itinerary here.

Pro-shot footage from the tour can be seen below:

