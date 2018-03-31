KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY To Exhibit Artwork At Wentworth Gallery In Short Hills, NJ

Wentworth Gallery is proud to welcome KISS frontman Paul Stanley for an exhibition of his paintings, sculptures, mixed media works, and limited edition prints. See him and his art at the Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, NJ on Saturday, April 28th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Phone: (973) 564-9776

Email: shorthills@wentworthgallery.com

Located in: The Mall at Short Hills

Address: 1200 Morris Turnpike A-101, Short Hills, NJ 07078

For more information and pricing inquiries, contact the gallery. Ask how you can join Paul Stanley for dinner after the show.

Go to the Wentworth Gallery Facebook page here for updates.

On February 9th, KISS filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “The End Of The Road” for the purposes of “live performances by a musical band.” Naturally, this resulted in many fans assuming that KISS are about to embark on a final farewell tour. What are the details on why this trademark was filed?

In a new interview with Michael Cavacini, Paul Stanley explains the details on why this trademark was filed.

"It’s not the first trademark that’s been filed," says Paul. "I thought it was a terrific name, and I was surprised nobody had used it before. I wanted to make sure that when we used it, and there will be a time that we do, I imagine - I wanted to be sure that we own it and it’s ours. When we wanted to go out and do the “Hottest Show On Earth” tour, Ringling Bros. came to us and said, 'You can’t do that.' It set off a light and bell for me. We’ve always had slogans or sayings that are synonymous with us, and this was another. Everything does end, in one form or another. When it’s my time, I want to go out in style, and I want to go out guns blazing. So, when I came up with this idea, I thought let’s make sure we tie this up."

Read the full interview with Paul Stanley here.