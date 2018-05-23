KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Receives Honorary Degree, Delivers Commencement Address At Pacific University; Photos

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer received a doctorate of humane letters degree from Pacific University and delivered the commencement address at Pacific’s spring graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 19th at Hanson Stadium in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Tommy has served on Pacific’s Board of Trustees since 2005 and through his philanthropic leadership has helped the university generate more than $3.5 million for its NCAA Division III intercollegiate athletics programs directly benefiting thousands of Pacific student-athletes. Longtime Epiphone Signature Artist Tommy Thayer recently made a surprise visit to Epiphone's headquarters in Nashville, TN to thank the staff for their hard work in creating Thayer's latest design, the Ltd. Ed. Tommy Thayer White Lightning Explorer Outfit.

"The reception for the Explorer--in fact for all of my Epiphone Signature models--has been fantastic," said Thayer. "I get compliments from all around the world. They sound amazing--they look amazing. They are just incredible instruments. I'm not sure photos can quite capture how great the Custom Metallic White finish looks. It's still a thrill for me when I open the case. And they are really selling, too! I'm so proud to be a part of Epiphone."

Thayer visited with members from Epiphone design and international sales teams and took an extensive tour through Epi's modern warehouse where every instrument at every price level is inspected, played, set-up, and tuned before being shipped to authorized dealers. "Nothing goes out into the world until our staff makes sure that the pickups, the knobs, the finish--everything is exactly to specifications," Epiphone's Quality Control Supervisor Marty Burns explained to Thayer. Thayer was impressed by the staff's attention to detail and recalled buying his first Epiphone while still in his teens.

(Photos - Robbie Bourland)