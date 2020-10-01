KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, RITCHIE BLACKMORE'S RAINBOW, AEROSMITH - Coloured Vinyl + DVD Titles To Arrive In November, December

The Sound Of Vinyl has launched pre-orders for upcoming coloured vinyl titles from KISS, Mötley Crüe, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, and Aerosmith.

KISS Rocks Vegas will be available on December 11 on limited edition double yellow vinyl + DVD. Pre-order here.

In November 2014, KISS brought their legendary live show to The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for a Las Vegas residency. KISS Rocks Vegas captures the event in all its pyrotechnical glory as the band power through hit after hit in front of the adoring KISS Army. Nobody delivers a live concert spectacle like KISS and this concert film finds them in peak form. It’s a must have for all KISS fans.

Mötley Crüe - The End Live In Los Angeles will be released on November 20 on limited edition double yellow gatefold vinyl + DVD. Pre-order here.

On the 31st December 2015, Mötley Crüe took to the stage of the Staples Center in their home city of Los Angeles for their last ever live performance. It was the culmination of a farwell tour which had started in July 2014 and travelled around the world taking in North and South America, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Europe and the Middle East. The band had signed a legally binding “cessation of touring” contract that prevented them touring as Mötley Crüe beyond the end of 2015 and so this concert truly was “The End”. Being Mötley Crüe, they did of course go out in style with a spectacular light show and stage set, pyrotechnics, Tommy Lee’s incredible rollercoaster drum solo and a set list packed with Mötley Crüe classics.

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - Memories In Rock - Live In Germany will be available on November 20 on limited edition triple green vinyl + DVD. Pre-order here.

In June 2016, legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore made his much-anticipated return to rock music as Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow played three concerts in Europe, two in Germany and one in England. The setlist, combining classic tracks from both Deep Purple and Rainbow, was exactly what the fans had wished for. The band played superbly and Ritchie Blackmore proved that he remains one of the finest guitarists of all time.

Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014 will be released on November 20 on limited edition purple vinyl + DVD. Pre-order here.

Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014 is much more than just a great gig. It is a lasting document of the powerful and explosive bond that these five men – Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer – have made with each other and with fans of rock ‘n’ roll everywhere. The film captures Aerosmith headlining the massive Download Festival at Donington Park with all their attitude and talent-drenched beauty as they deliver a blistering set of their greatest hits. It is a true once-in-a-lifetime rock ‘n’ roll experience to treasure and remember forever.