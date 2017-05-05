KISS’ PAUL STANLEY Mourns Passing Of DR. FREDERIC RUECKERT - “He Truly Changed My Life When He Constructed My Right Ear From My Rib”

KISS’ Paul Stanley is mourning the death of a man who played a pivotal part in shaping the sound of his band and ensuring a long career for the singer/guitarist, reports Variety.

New Hampshire’s Dr. Frederic Rueckert, who died on May 4th, treated Paul for a congenital ear deformity called Grade 3 Microtia back in 1982. Stanley was born with the condition, which left the external ear underdeveloped and essentially deaf.

“My dear friend Dr. Frederic Rueckert has died at 95,” Stanley posted via social media. “He truly changed my life when he constructed my right ear from my rib. God Bless You.”

In a series of five surgical procedures, Rueckert removed pieces of cartilage from the rock star’s rib cage and carved them into the framework of an ear, which was then “implanted with a series of skin grafts”.

