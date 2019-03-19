KISS’ PAUL STANLEY On Performing With Former Members On The End Of The Road Tour - “I Would Love To See Everybody At One Point Or Another Be Onstage”

In a new interview with Guitar World, KISS’ Paul Stanley talked about the possibility of performing with former members on the The End Of The Road Tour.

Stanley said, “It’s really not up to me. But I’ll say that this is a celebration of this band and its accomplishments and its history. So anybody who was short-sighted enough to think this should be a reunion is missing the point. That being said, I would love to see everybody at one point or another be onstage. And if that doesn’t happen, it’s their choice, not mine.”

The Starchild however would not want to play with Vinnie Vincent, who was with the band on the Lick It Up album. “Now Vinnie, that’s one exception, and for so many reasons. I would say that’s not someone who I want to celebrate,” said Stanley.

The End Of The Road tour lands in Montreal on Tuesday night, March 19th. Find the itinerary here, and see more pro-shot footage from the tour below:

(Paul photo by: Jen Rosenstein)