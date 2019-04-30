KISS’ PAUL STANLEY – “We Can Continue The Band Once I’m Not There Anymore”

During a Q&A on April 29th, Paste magazine asked Paul Stanley whether KISS could exist without him or co-founding member Gene Simmons one day.

"I think that longevity necessitates change, and for something that's viable to continue, it can mean all kinds of changes in personnel. Certainly the perfect example would be a sports team or an army. When you have a common cause in something you believe in, if somebody falls by the wayside or leaves, they're replaced,” says Stanley.

"I'm well aware of my own mortality, and as much as I might like to go on forever, I won't," he continued. "And even at this point, there are no 67-year-old basketball players, football players, but you're looking at a guy here who's basically doing the same thing and has all the scars and stitches and screws and what have you to prove it. At some point, that has to stop.

"I think that KISS has served a huge purpose and brings incredible joy to people on the 'End Of The Road' tour. The shows are packed, and not only with the early followers of the band, but people who have heard the legend of what this band does live. And it's something that's more than music. It really is a preaching of self-empowerment and the idea that anything that you're willing to work hard for, you can probably attain. And the idea of celebrating life. Things that may seem simplistic or overtly simplistic, but actually have a timeless depth to them. So when bands continue, ultimately the people in 'em need to change or have to, because of circumstances.

"So that's a long explanation for me feeling that I would have an enormous amount of pride in knowing that we can continue the band once I'm not there anymore, That would be the ultimate test of its credibility and the role, I think, that it serves.

"I didn't invent the wheel. I am the product of all the people who I looked up to, all the musicians who I respected, and it was kind of like a stew, and then I added my own ingredients to it. But there are other people who are out there who wouldn't necessarily imitate me any more than I imitated my heroes. But there are people out there, I'm sure, who are well equipped to pick up the flag and run with it."

HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, has set today (April 30th) as the release date for KISS singer / guitarist Paul Stanley's new book, Backstage Pass.

Ultimate Classic Rock recently dug into the book, offering a look at Stanley's take on former KISS drummer Peter Criss being a "negative" person and having an "us-against-them mentality."

Stanley: "It's Peter's overall sense of anger and resentment and feeling like a victim. He needs to acknowledge his participation and then change things. I think Peter's life is probably very one-dimensional, uninteresting, un-stimulating - which is a result of seeing the world negatively and seeing everyone from the band members to the hotel service people as disrespectful."

A description of the 256-page book follows:

The New York Times bestselling author and legendary frontman and rhythm guitarist of KISS grants fans an all-access backstage pass to his personal life, and shows them how to pursue a rock 'n' roll lifestyle of their own, offering hard-won advice and rules to live by from a music legend.

In this follow-up to his popular bestseller Face The Music, the Starchild takes us deeper into his personal life and his home today, life on and off the stage, revealing what he's learned from a lifetime as the frontman of the iconic band KISS, and how he brings his unique sensibility not only to his superstar music career but to every area of his life - from business to parenting to health and happiness.

Showcasing his unique lifestyle, Backstage Pass is a rare look at the man beneath the modern rock god persona. Paul shares fascinating details about his life - his fitness routine, philosophy, business principles, how he finds inspiration, passion, and joy after nearly 50 years filling arenas and selling out shows.

Backstage Pass divulges more true stories of the rock legend's relationships, hardships, and wild nights, contains intimate four-color, never-before-seen photos from Paul's personal collection, and offers surprising lessons on the discipline and hard work that have made him one of the healthiest and most successful rock 'n' roll frontmen in history - and a model superstar for the modern age.

This is the book for fans who love living large, but also want to kick ass at everyday life. Paul shows you how you can rock 'n' roll all night and party every day - without missing a beat or looking like you do.

Order options for Backstage Pass can be found at this location.