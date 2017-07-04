KISS - Recently Unearthed Rock And Roll Over Demos Discussed On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

July 4, 2017, an hour ago

news hard rock rarities kiss

KISS - Recently Unearthed Rock And Roll Over Demos Discussed On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

Episode #235 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

“This week we talk about the Rock And Roll Over demo tape that was recently released. Who actually owns it. How it was acquired. How items such as this demo tape are discovered and how they are purchased. What goes into "fixing" tapes after they have been purchased. The songs are now out there for everyone to hear, but we tell you the REAL STORY.”

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Latest Reviews