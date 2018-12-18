KISS Reveal More Details For KISSWorld - The Best Of KISS Compilation; Pre-Order Launched

On January 25th, UMe releases KISSWorld - The Best Of KISS on CD and digitally, with the standard black vinyl and limited edition color vinyl being released on March 29th. Pre-order here.

KISS, America’s #1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time in every category, has a stunning catalog of rock ‘n’ roll classics. The release of KISSWorld - The Best Of KISS comes in time to mark the anniversary of the band’s first show ever performing on January 30th, 1973 to no more than 10 people in attendance at Popcorns, a small club in New York, as well as celebrating the global superstar band as they launch their 2019 End Of The Road final tour at an eighteen-thousand seat major arena on January 31st in Vancouver.

KISSWorld brings together 20 of their best-loved tracks together on one album. Iconic fan favorites such as “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”, “Rock And Roll All Nite” and “God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II” alongside top 10 US chart hits “Beth” and “Detroit Rock City” on one huge collection.

KISS is one of the most iconic and influential rock acts of all time. The band have released 44 albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Consummate live performers, the band’s illustrious career is marked by record breaking global tours.

Now, after an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock ‘n’ roll legends, KISS announced that they will embark on their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named End Of The Road. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer announced their plans on NBC’s America’s Got Talent which sent the internet into overdrive with fans hoping their city would get one final KISS show. Ticket information, here.

Tracklisting:

"Crazy Crazy Nights"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"I Was Made For Lovin’ You"

"God Gave Rock N’ Roll To You II"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Beth"

"Lick It Up"

"Heaven’s On Fire"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Unholy"

"Hard Luck Woman"

"Psycho Circus"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Christine Sixteen"

"Love Gun"

"Shandi"

"I’m A Legend Tonight"

"Modern Day Delilah"

"Hell Or Hallelujah"

End Of The Road tour dates are listed below.

January

31 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

February

1 - Portland, OR - Rose Garden Moda Center

2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

13 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

19 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Cente

20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake

27 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

March

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

2 - Chicago, IL - United Center

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

7 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Moline, IL - Mark of the Quad Cities

12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

22 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

April

2 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

3 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

6 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC

August

6 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

8 - Charleston, NC - North Charleston Coliseum

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

21 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium

23 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September

1 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

7 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

8 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

16 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena