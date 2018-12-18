KISS Reveal More Details For KISSWorld - The Best Of KISS Compilation; Pre-Order Launched
December 18, 2018, 2 hours ago
On January 25th, UMe releases KISSWorld - The Best Of KISS on CD and digitally, with the standard black vinyl and limited edition color vinyl being released on March 29th. Pre-order here.
KISS, America’s #1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time in every category, has a stunning catalog of rock ‘n’ roll classics. The release of KISSWorld - The Best Of KISS comes in time to mark the anniversary of the band’s first show ever performing on January 30th, 1973 to no more than 10 people in attendance at Popcorns, a small club in New York, as well as celebrating the global superstar band as they launch their 2019 End Of The Road final tour at an eighteen-thousand seat major arena on January 31st in Vancouver.
KISSWorld brings together 20 of their best-loved tracks together on one album. Iconic fan favorites such as “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”, “Rock And Roll All Nite” and “God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II” alongside top 10 US chart hits “Beth” and “Detroit Rock City” on one huge collection.
KISS is one of the most iconic and influential rock acts of all time. The band have released 44 albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Consummate live performers, the band’s illustrious career is marked by record breaking global tours.
Now, after an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock ‘n’ roll legends, KISS announced that they will embark on their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named End Of The Road. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer announced their plans on NBC’s America’s Got Talent which sent the internet into overdrive with fans hoping their city would get one final KISS show. Ticket information, here.
Tracklisting:
"Crazy Crazy Nights"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"
"I Was Made For Lovin’ You"
"God Gave Rock N’ Roll To You II"
"Detroit Rock City"
"Beth"
"Lick It Up"
"Heaven’s On Fire"
"Tears Are Falling"
"Unholy"
"Hard Luck Woman"
"Psycho Circus"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Christine Sixteen"
"Love Gun"
"Shandi"
"I’m A Legend Tonight"
"Modern Day Delilah"
"Hell Or Hallelujah"
End Of The Road tour dates are listed below.
January
31 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena
February
1 - Portland, OR - Rose Garden Moda Center
2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
7 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
13 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
19 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Cente
20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake
27 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
March
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
2 - Chicago, IL - United Center
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
7 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10 - Moline, IL - Mark of the Quad Cities
12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
22 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
April
2 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
3 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
6 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
7 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC
August
6 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
8 - Charleston, NC - North Charleston Coliseum
10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
21 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium
23 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
31 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
September
1 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
3 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
5 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
7 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center
8 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
16 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena