KISS Rumoured To Be Plotting Las Vegas Residency For January 2021

VitalVegas.com - your essential source for Las Vegas news, rumors, tips and WTF - is suggesting that KISS will launch a Las Vegas residency in January, 2021.

According to a tweet from Vital Vegas, "Look for another KISS residency in Vegas, this time at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, inside skinny is Jan. 2021. Believe the last stint was nine shows at Hard Rock in 2014."

KISS performs next on March 4, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Find the band's tour itinerary here.