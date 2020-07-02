KISS, SAMMY HAGAR Named In Parade Magazine's Top Songs About America

Parade Magazine has released a list of 50 songs about America to add to Your Independence Day playlist.

A message states: "The 4th of July is upon us, and it’s a time to celebrate freedom and embrace patriotism. It may feel and be more difficult than ever to do this year: We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, with many states seeing a resurgence of the coronavirus; we’re in the makes of a serious economic recession and we’re also in a time of almost unprecedented civil unrest over the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and Ahmaud Arbery.

"One of the things that makes America wonderful is the freedom and the room to protest peacefully, to speak one’s mind and to demand that the country do better and be better. Our list of the best songs for your Independence Day playlist aren’t just full of references to red, white and blue (though we do have those, too!). They’re also songs with messages about what America is really like for those who live here, and how we’d like America to be: Land of the free, home of the brave and a place where everyone has the liberty to survive, thrive and chase their dreams, regardless of their skin color, ethnicity or socioeconomic background. The best 4th of July and most patriotic songs aren’t just about flags and abstract freedoms. They’re about putting in the work to make those freedoms a reality and to make and keep our country a place of liberty, peace and justice for all."

Songs on the list include:

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - "American Girl"

Steve Miller Band - "Living In The USA"

Elton John - "Philadelphia Freedom"

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Red White And Blue"

KISS - "Rockin’ In The USA"

Sammy Hagar - "Remember The Heroes"

Find the complete list here.