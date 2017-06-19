KISS - Serigraph Prints Of Classic Line-Up Now Available

Back in April, KISS announced they would be offering up hand-made, limited edition Serigraph Prints of the classic line-up featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. The prints are now available for purchase at this location.

Only 150 are available. Each print is hand-numbered and will never be produced like this again.

Click below to see how these rare prints were made:

Serigraphy is a silkscreen process that is used for fine art rather than commercial purposes. This serigraph is produced by hand and printed on 100% rag, 290 gsm neutral pH paper. Each print is uniquely numbered for authenticity and there will never be more than 150 produced of this design. The print comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. The edges have been torn by hand for archival look and feel.









Details:

•Medium: Serigraph

•Colors: 2 Color Hand Pulled Screen Print with Archival Ink

•Substrate: High Quality, Heavy Weight, Coventry White 100% Rag 290 gsm, Neutral pH, Acid Free, Chlorine Free, Archival Paper

•Edge: Hand Torn

•Size: Large Format, finished at 27 x 39.5 inches including border

•Year: 1975

•Numbered Edition: 150

•Hand Numbered Location: Right

•Comes with Certificate of Authenticity