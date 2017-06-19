KISS - Serigraph Prints Of Classic Line-Up Now Available
June 19, 2017, an hour ago
Back in April, KISS announced they would be offering up hand-made, limited edition Serigraph Prints of the classic line-up featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. The prints are now available for purchase at this location.
Only 150 are available. Each print is hand-numbered and will never be produced like this again.
Click below to see how these rare prints were made:
Serigraphy is a silkscreen process that is used for fine art rather than commercial purposes. This serigraph is produced by hand and printed on 100% rag, 290 gsm neutral pH paper. Each print is uniquely numbered for authenticity and there will never be more than 150 produced of this design. The print comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. The edges have been torn by hand for archival look and feel.
Details:
•Medium: Serigraph
•Colors: 2 Color Hand Pulled Screen Print with Archival Ink
•Substrate: High Quality, Heavy Weight, Coventry White 100% Rag 290 gsm, Neutral pH, Acid Free, Chlorine Free, Archival Paper
•Edge: Hand Torn
•Size: Large Format, finished at 27 x 39.5 inches including border
•Year: 1975
•Numbered Edition: 150
•Hand Numbered Location: Right
•Comes with Certificate of Authenticity